Oops! Kareena Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernadez, take a look at these B-town celebs who became victims of MMS Leak

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 19:00
MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora's MMS leak has been a huge shock in the entertainment industry. But this is not the first time that private moments of Bollywood and TV celebs have been leaked online. Here is a list of celebs' private moments that were leaked and went viral in no time.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar's private pictures went viral online when the case against the conman was being probed. Jaqueline was called for interrogation. When the pictures were leaked, Jacqueline asked fans to not circulate the images.

Back when neither of them was married and were dating each other, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from their private vacation had been leaked online. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in shorts while Kat was seen in a bikini.

A picture of Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had gone viral online from a party. There have been pictures of Sussanne Khan being at the party too. Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's scandalous past has been the talk of Bollywood too. However, whether this is a leaked picture or not, there's no confirmation on the same. 

An alleged video of Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone viral online. It was rumoured to be a clip of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress changing her clothes. There was also an MMS clip of Kareena and Shahid Kapoor kissing in a video which went viral.

Sunny Leone allegedly stripped at a diamond merchant's birthday party. The clip of her stripping was leaked in the media which went viral like wildfire. 

An MMS clip was leaked online where it was said that the actress in the video was Laal Singh Chaddha actress Mona Singh. The actress had later clarified that it was a morphed video.

Pictures of Nayanthara and Simbu kissing had been leaked ages ago. It shocked the whole industry and fans. Nayanthara is now happily married to Vignesh Shivan.

Shockingly, Bollywood's dimpled beauty had also been a part of such unfortunate leaks. Years ago, an MMS allegedly featuring Preity Zinta had been leaked in the media.

The latest one being prey to the MMS scandal is Anjali Arora of Lock Upp fame. There has been a video going viral where netizens claimed that she might be Anjali Arora. Anjali's fans have strongly come in support of the actress, claiming that it is not Anjali.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Jacqueline Fernadez Mona Singh Katrina Kaif Kangana Ranaut Sunny Leone Nayanthara Preity Zinta Anjali Arora
Latest Video