Oops! Navya Nanda Naveli spotted with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi, hides her face from paps

Rumoured couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nada Naveli were spotted together in the city, however the star kid tried to hide her face from the paps

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 14:58
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli were spotted together in the city. However, Navya reportedly did not want to get clicked and hence she ducked her face and hid it with the pink cloth.

Siddhant was visiting a producer in the city, and as his car pulled over near the office, paparazzi noticed someone sitting in the backseat of the car. But before the picture could be taken, she allegedly managed to hide her face. As soon as Siddhant returned from his meeting, he got into the car and quickly exited the venue.

The rumours of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda dating began after their random chat on social media. The two stars dropped comments on each other's latest pictures and that led everything thinking if cupid has struck between the two. The two stars have observed a complete silence over these rumours. They have neither accepted it nor denied it. Reports suggest that they were also seen together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

On the work front, Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt following which he was seen romancing Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

Now the actor will be next seen in Phone Bhoot that will also star Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The shooting for the same is said to be underway.

