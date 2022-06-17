Oops! Netizens slam Janhvi Kapoor in her latest post, compare her with Poonam Pandey for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire with her deep plunging neckline and a side cut-out black dress at an event. However, there are some netizens who weren't quite impressed with what the Dhadak actress was wearing and called her Urfi Javed the girl who is often trolled for her fashion choices. Some even compared her with Lock Upp fame Poonam Pandey.

This time again she was slammed for too much revealing dress and was questioned about what made her pick this outfit. One user commented, " Kapde utarne ka competition chal raha hai". Another user wrote, "Poonam Pandey ka high-class version" "Semua akan jdi urfi pada waktunya" One more user wrote, "After all these surgeries she looks like this".



Janhvi who is known to make bold and sexy fashion choices often gets trolled on the internet for too much skin showing. Well, the diva seems unaffected by these trolls.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘The Gunjan Saxena’. She will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi along with Rajkummar Rao. She is also a part of Dostana 2 and Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari that is too late to release next year and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to create magic on screen post-pandemic

