Oops! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna gets backlash for her outfit, see netizens’ reactions

Rashmika Mandanna graced Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in a sexy black dress
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 12:47
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna who rose to fame with Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ never fails to impress fans with her cuteness and style. However, the actress has now been trolled for wearing an uncomfortable dress at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

Also Read: Throwback! This picture of Panchayat fame Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav will make you nostalgic

On Wednesday, Rashmika arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party in a sexy black dress. However, the actress was uncomfortable in her outfit as she was trying to fix her dress in front of paps and as soon as the video went viral, people started trolling the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, “she looks so uncomfortable.” The second person mentioned, “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable.” The third person commented, “She was so uncomfortable in dat dress bt dress.” The fourth one commented, “looks uncomfortable.”

Also Read: Huge update! Team Thalapathy66 announces the wrap-up of their first schedule

Earlier we have seen Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer completed 25 days of a lengthy schedule with a major cast taking part in it. The film is being made on a lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it a visual grandeur.

A few days ago, the pooja of this film was held at a private studio in Chennai. Director Vamshi, producer Dil Raju, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay were present. Sarath Kumar also attended the pooja. Sarath Kumar is going to act with Vijay for the first time in this film.

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Rashmika Mandanna Karan Johar Animal PUSHPA Goodbye Geetha Govindam Dera Comrade Mission Majnu Bheeshma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 12:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Ruhi consumes drugs, Falls unconscious
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
MUMBAI: In another shocking event, a Kolkata based model Manjusha Niyogi was found dead in her Kolkata’s residence on...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Officer informs Revati about not being able to find drugs in the room, Revati shocked
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati instructs the officer to check Saransh’s room, GPS overhears the conversation
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Where many celebrities are...
Recent Stories
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
Latest Video