Oops! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna gets backlash for her outfit, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna who rose to fame with Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ never fails to impress fans with her cuteness and style. However, the actress has now been trolled for wearing an uncomfortable dress at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

Also Read: Throwback! This picture of Panchayat fame Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav will make you nostalgic

On Wednesday, Rashmika arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party in a sexy black dress. However, the actress was uncomfortable in her outfit as she was trying to fix her dress in front of paps and as soon as the video went viral, people started trolling the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, “she looks so uncomfortable.” The second person mentioned, “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable.” The third person commented, “She was so uncomfortable in dat dress bt dress.” The fourth one commented, “looks uncomfortable.”

Also Read: Huge update! Team Thalapathy66 announces the wrap-up of their first schedule

Earlier we have seen Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer completed 25 days of a lengthy schedule with a major cast taking part in it. The film is being made on a lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it a visual grandeur.

A few days ago, the pooja of this film was held at a private studio in Chennai. Director Vamshi, producer Dil Raju, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay were present. Sarath Kumar also attended the pooja. Sarath Kumar is going to act with Vijay for the first time in this film.

Credit: DNA