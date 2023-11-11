Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is finally very close to its release date. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been in the making for years and has set social media buzzing since its trailer was dropped online.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is finally very close to its release date. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been in the making for years and has set social media buzzing since its trailer was dropped online. 

Also read - Wow! The climax of Tiger 3 is the setup of Tiger vs Pathaan?

Apart from the exciting cameos that it has, it has also been the talking point for its exhilarating collections that it has already made with its advance bookings. However, just a few days before its worldwide release, the film faced a major setback.

Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, the film is expected to see Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan saving Tiger as Pathaan and Kabir from War, respectively, while the lead actor will also be seen introducing Jr NTR’s character from War 2 in the Sharma directorial. 

Recently, media reports suggested that Tiger 3 is likely to face a ban in Middle Eastern countries like Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, while others reported that due to its India-Pakistan angle and negative portrayal of Islamic countries, they have apprehensions about running the film in their respective countries. 

Whether or not the aforementioned development will make the film face a setback in its collection as all three countries have made a huge contribution to many films’ lifetime collections, e.g., Pathaan.

Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman have already shown their true potential during the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s spy universe Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the SRK-led made a total earning of Rs 30 crore from these three Middle Eastern countries. Just like SRK, Salman Khan, too, enjoys a massive fan following from these places.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3, slated to hit the big screens on November 12, will be released a day prior in the overseas market. As the film will have a nationwide release on Laxmi Pooja, its performance at the box office on its opening day will be impacted, and let us tell you, the makers are pretty aware of that.

Also read - Exciting! Ahead of Tiger 3’s release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi make a special request for the audience, find out what

Sometime back, Salman Khan took to his Insta stories to pen down a message for his fans. The superstar wrote, “We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion, and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!”

As Tiger 3 hits the big screens tomorrow, how much are you excited and looking forward to watching the film? Do let us know.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

