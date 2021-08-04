OOPS! When Aamir Khan was TORTURED by this person to accomplish THIS; details inside

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan has gifted film buffs different kinds of films.

Also, the actor leaves no stone unturned to justify each of his roles no matter what. He is known for pushing himself to the limit physically for his films. Be it bulking up or slimming down or building a rugged physique, the actor is true to his tag of ‘Mr Perfectionist’ when he sets out to transform himself for a new project. Recently, the actor’s Dhoom 3 fitness trainer David Poznic shared a video of Aamir Khan doing a challenging exercise with dumbbells that strengthens the core, as part of his training for the film.

David wrote, ‘This exercise is just TOO good for rocking the core on chest day while also working on functional strength. It’s very much a “work out like an acrobat” kind of exercise, so I had Aamir do it regularly during our film prep for his role as a professional acrobat in “Dhoom 3.’

Aamir played the dual role of the villainous twins Samar and Sahir in the action-feature, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

In one of his highlights on his profile, David has an old video with Aamir Khan from his training sessions for PK and Dhoom 3. In the video, Aamir says David ‘was the mean guy who really tortured’ him for two years. “But I’ve looked the best when David was training me, which was for Dhoom 3 and PK.” The video sees Aamir struggling hard at the gym with dumbbells and push-ups. In one part of the video, Aamir almost gives up, takes a deep breath and walks back to training. In another part of the video, he tells David, “I’m going to get you.”

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS