Operation Valentine looks like a tacky version of Fighter, are they any takers

MUMBAI: Movie Operation Valentine has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has great names like Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. Well the trailer was released and it got mixed reviews from the fans all over. We have seen many fans who had drawn a line of comparisons with the movie Fighter.

Movie Fighter was released in the month of January, the movie directed by Siddharth Anand had good names like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar, and the movie got mixed reviews from the fans and the movie till today the movie is struggling at the box office for good numbers to call itself a blockbuster looking at the budget.

Well the trailer of the movie Operation Valentine is also getting mixed to negative reviews and response from the fans all over, also many fans have drawn comparisons with the movie Fighter and are saying that there is no originality in the movie Operation Valentine, and mostly the scenes and visuals the fans have seen in the movie Fighter, also the fans are saying the makers should have brought something different with the concept of air force but here the story is same and also the few shots.

Indeed both of these movies are looking very similar and we look forward to seeing whether the movie Operation Valentine is the rehash version or the tacky version of Fighter, or if it has something new to offer.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sandeep Mudda under the banner Renaissance Pictures, SP International Pictures, Sony Pictures International Productions. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 1st March.

