Oscars 2020: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night.

The "BlacKkKlansman" director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage suit was worn with a white shirt and black bow tie, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

Lee, who won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay last year and will be a presenter this year, kept his accessories purple as well, with a hat from Baron Hats and a pair of lavender glasses, dressed by "BlacKkKlansman" costume designer Marci Rodgers. He completed the look with orange Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy basketball shoes.

"Tribute, honour, homage," Lee said of his suit on the red carpet. "We all miss him. I'm presenting tonight but at the same ... I wanted to represent. I want to do both tonight."

Bryant won an Oscar for his short film "Dear Basketball" that bagged award for best animated short film.

The ceremony is also set to include a tribute to him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in January.

In addition to being a basketball fan, Lee directed the 2009 documentary "Kobe: Doin' Work", which focused on Bryant's work ethic during one day of the 2007-08 Los Angeles Lakers season.

SOURCE: IANS