News

Oscars 2020: When heavy rains hit the red carpet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Heavy rains in Los Angeles on Sunday made it difficult for organisers to host the 92nd Academy Awards, but in the end everything went off smoothly.

Before the start of the show at Dolby Theatre, workers were seen clearing pools of water off the plastic tarp covering the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard, reports pagesix.com.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on Internet where production crews can be seen running around with long poles to push the water off the edges in huge waves.

One can actually also see a bucket at the red carpet to trap falling rainwater.

Sharing an image of the bucket, popular journalist Ryan Parker tweeted: "Fanciest. Rain-bucket. Ever"

In one of the clips, red carpet guests can be heard screaming as the rain leaks through the roof.

Amid the rainy weather, "Pose" star Billy Porter carried a blanket to the Oscars.

Porter captioned his image, where he is seen wound up tightly in the blanket, with the tweet: "It's raining in LA and it's cold!!!"

Tags Oscars 2020 Los Angeles Dolby Theatre Hollywood Boulevard Billy Porter journalist Ryan Parker TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Kamya Punjabi weds Shalabh Dang

In pics: Kamya Punjabi weds Shalabh Dang

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here