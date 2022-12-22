Oscars 2023: Chhello Show and RRR’s Naatu Naatu shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards; netizens say, “Proud moment for India” 

MUMBAI :Earlier, this year, it was announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show will be India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. Well, netizens were upset with it as everyone had expected that SS Rajamouli’s RRR will be India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards. However, the makers of RRR submitted the film individually in various categories.



Recently, the Academy Awards unveiled shortlists, and four Indian movies have made it to the list. Chello Show has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category, RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has made it to the Music (ORIGINAL SONG) category, the documentary All That Breathes has been shortlisted in Documentary Feature Film, and The Elephant Whisperers is in the shortlisted list in Documentary Short Film.



Also Read: Does Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus have a good buzz to take a bumper opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive



Well, netizens are super happy about Chhello Show and Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for Oscars 2023. Check out their reactions below…

Everyone is still hoping that RRR will get shortlisted and later nominated in other categories as well. The makers had submitted the film in categories like Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR, Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn) and Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.



It will be interesting to see whether Chello Show and RRR will be nominated or not. But, for now, it’s a proud moment for everyone in the country that Indian movies have been shortlisted.



Do you think RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers have a chance to win Oscars? Let us know in the comments below…





Also Read: Connect: A test of Nayanthara's stardom



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.