OUCH! Alia Bhatt gets mercilessly trolled by Nietzens for her 'Jabardasti ki hassi’

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars are not new to Trolling, in fact they get trolled for the smallest inconvenient things, and the trolls do not take mercy on the stars.

And Alia Bhatt who is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses that we have in the country is not a newbie to trolling. It doesn't matter if it's personal or professional, she has always expressed her opinions. The actress, however, is now being trolled for her 'fake' laugh.

In a recent video, Alia Bhatt is seen laughing while posing for the cameras. A video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. As soon as the video was uploaded, social media users began trolling the actress. One of them wrote, “Jabardasti ki hassi,” while another mentioned, “Iss ki hassi dekh kr pata ni kyu dard hota.”

Take a look at the video:

She once mentioned in Koffee with Karan that Deepika always has this laugh and said, "How can someone always have a laughing, hair flying airport look?", one of the trolls said. ‘Look at her trying so hard.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “Laugh is very fake, only for cameras.”

Trolls are always ruthless. While on the professional front Alia has ‘Brahamstra’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’, and many other projects lined up.

She is also in the news for her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor who has been dating since 2018.

