Ouch! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora age-shamed by trolls

MUMBAI: It is the festive season, and celebs are catching up with near and dear ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora also enjoyed their X'mas dinner. Amrita wore a short feathered dress, while Kareeena Kapoor Khan is in a tube top with pants. The besties posed for a picture but it netizens were not impressed. They spoke about how they had resumed socialising after testing positive for COVID-19. The actresses had spent 10 days in quarantine away from their family members. In fact, the BMC had also done fumigation of their premises.

Moreover, Amrita Arora got badly trolled for the dress. A person wrote, "Pink corona esa dikhega," while another one commented, "I lost my flamingo". But many comments were directed at their age. Comments like, "Do bacho ki amma ho geyi ho abibi 16 ki ho kya...old women," while another person wrote, "Budiya."

Have a look at the picture.

Kareena will feature in Laal Singh Chadha in the coming year. The actress is also in talks for a couple of other projects.

