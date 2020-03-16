Ouch! Last I heard, Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market: Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at the digital platform

MUMBAI: Hours after Kangana Ranaut announced that her maiden production project Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the Manikarnika actress took a jibe at Netflix and Karan Johar. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress made a reference to KJo’s recent party hosted for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. Kangana said that while the Netflix head was attending star-studded parties hosted by ‘a fading 90s director’, the heads at Amazon Prime Video were busy interacting with the people who made the platform’s content.

Kangana said, “Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open-minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market… Well, the Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here."

Incidentally, Karan Johar was also the host of Amazon Prime Video's grand event in Mumbai, the same event where Kangana's film Tiku Weds Sheru was announced to be releasing on the platform. In fact, Karan's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic both have partnerships with Prime Video for the release of multiple films and web series on the platform.

Several hit series on the platforms such as Inside Edge, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Pataal Lok, Made In Heaven, and Four More Shots Please announced new seasons as well.

