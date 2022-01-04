Ouch! Mouni Roy trolled by netizens for her recent pictures

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is making headlines these days. The actress is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar and is currently at her bachelorette with her girlfriends in Goa. Mouni shared a sultry picture on her Instagram and netizens couldn’t stop dragging her rumoured ex-boyfriend Mohit Raina in the comments.

The beauty is accompanied by her best friends Aashka Garodia and Rohini Iyer along with others and has been giving a glimpse of their bachelorette.

Mouni took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with a mermaid emoji. Mouni can be seen wearing a pastel turquoise coloured co-ord set that included a halter neck bikini top and a thigh-high slit skirt.

Take a look at her pictures.

The trolls were quick to react and a user commented, “Mohit Raina ki Shaadi ki wajah se ye mentally unstable si ho gayi hain.” A second user commented, “Diiiiii aaap jo pahani ho wo bhi nikal do mst patakha lagogi diii aap to waise bhi Sundar lgti ho to ye only is trh ke kapde pahnane ka kya mtlb hai aur sb boys ki hi glt Bolte hai unka hal kya hoga jb aise hi kpde chhote hote jayenge to short pahano but ekdam shorts diiiiii kuch society pe bhi dhyan de diya kro ap log aap bade log honge.”

Credits: Koimoi



