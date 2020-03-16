Ouch! Soha Ali Khan beats up Kunal Kemmu in funny video

Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) but barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked.
Ouch! Soha Ali Khan beats up Kunal Kemmu in funny video

MUMBAI: Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) but barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was born on September 29, 2017.

Now, Kunal has shared a hilarious video in which he imagines his wife Soha as a villain. The video shows Kunal sitting on a chair, imagining Soha as the villain who beats him up despite him pleading after pleading for for cracking a joke.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kunal wrote, ‘Badla (revenge)!! (It’s been quite a jobless Wednesday morning)." It showed Kunal pleading in front of Soha, “I am very sorry, it was just a joke.” The video ended with Kunal’s beaten and battered face from one of his movies. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, saying, “(laughing emoji) madness! Lol.”

Kunal continues to post funny videos often featuring Soha and sometimes even him. Hours before posting this video, Kunal had shared another video but with a filter. Soha was seen with a face mask covering her face. The filter let her face grow from different angles. The video ended with a collage of Soha's face and that of a gorilla.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghuvir Yadav, and Kritika Kamra. On the other hand, Kunal Khemu was last seen in Abhay. The actor will be next seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2.

Credits: Hindustan Times

