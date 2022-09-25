Our bodies can change, but our spirit need not: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who has now taken a liking for horse riding, said that our bodies could change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion need not.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Our bodies can change, but our spirit need not: Kajal Aggarwal

MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who has now taken a liking for horse riding, said that our bodies could change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion need not.

The actress, who only months after delivering a baby, is back at work shooting for director Shankar's much-awaited 'Indian 2', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, took to Instagram to explain how she has got back into the grind because of her determination and passion for cinema.

Posting a video clip of her riding a horse, she wrote: "Eager and excited, I jumped back into work four months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn't the same as how it used to be. Pre-baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity and then hit the gym."

"Post baby, it's been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task! My body protested with the martial arts training that came so easily to me earlier."

"Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We've got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count. It's all about what we choose to prioritise to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices."

Commenting on 'Indian 2', she said: "I'm so glad I've jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself."

SOURCE IANS 
 

Kajal Aggarwal Our bodies can change but our spirit need not liking for horse riding 'Indian 2' Kamal Haasan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya – What! Amber to Tamper the Evidence
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is all set to keep its audience hooked to their screens with its exciting storyline...
Hot! Gulki Joshi Raises the Temperature with these Sexy Looks
MUMBAI: Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi sets Instagram on fire with these amazing posts on her profile. The actress...
Apnapan: Upcoming Drama! Pallavi gets shattered to see Sonali performing arti with Nick
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s Apnapan is going to be full of drama in the upcoming segments with Sonali's entry. Currently, it is...
Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through
MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a...
Our bodies can change, but our spirit need not: Kajal Aggarwal
MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who has now taken a liking for horse riding, said that our bodies could change but our...
'I think Ananya Panday dated two boys at the same time': KJo to Bhavana Panday
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Karan Johar in the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan', which saw Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor...
RECENT STORIES
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through