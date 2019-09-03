Pachtaoge is a small step towards my desire to do a romantic film, says Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, who has proved his mettle by working in several Bollywood films, wants to work in a romantic film. The actor, who recently did a music video called Pachtaoge, had earlier expressed his desire to be part of a romantic film. In a chat with Etimes recently, he spoke about the same.

When asked what appealed him to be part of Pachtaoge, he said, “I got a call from Bhushan Kumar that they have got a song that has to come out as a single. I heard the song and got instantly hooked to it. Then I came to know about the artistes involved with the song – Arijit Singh, B Praak and Jaani. I have been a huge admirer of their works. I was excited that I would get to work with such incredible talents.”



When asked if this music video contribute towards his desire of wanting to do a romantic film to some extent, he said, “I am a hungry actor and I want to do all sorts of films. I want to explore myself as an actor. I want to do all genres and let myself grow with every film. This video is purely a love story with a lot of heart-break in it. It is a love story gone wrong. So yes, it was definitely a small step towards my desire to do a romantic film.