Pakistan recreated in Bhopal for Bhuj: The Pride Of India

29 Jan 2020 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is in demand these days, with back-to-back successes and her songs being a blockbuster hit. Her recent movie Street Dancer 3 is doing amazing business at the box office.

The actress is currently shooting power-packed action sequences for Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. According to media reports, the actress kicked off work on her portions in the war drama on January 12 in Bhopal, where the team has recreated Pakistan.

The actress essays the role of an Indian spy in the movie, and has been shooting for quite some time and the scenes are high octane action and chase set-pieces and a dance number. Her work in this schedule will wrap up on January 31.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is set in 1971, during the Indo-Pak war and revolves around the story of the then Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), who reconstructed the destroyed IAF airstrip in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women.

The project also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Jay Patel in pivotal roles.

Nora was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

 She will be next seen in a special appearance in the upcoming action-thriller Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

 

