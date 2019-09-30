News

Palak Muchhal: I evolve with each song

MUMBAI: "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" fame singer Palak Muchhal feels fortunate to explore different genres of music, and says she gets to learn something new from every song.

"I think I evolve with each song I sing, whenever I enter a studio I feel like I am entering an institution and the people I work with be it music directors or singers I get to learn a lot," Muchhal told IANS.

"Also I have been very fortunate to explore different genres of music, whenever I get to sing a new song it's like a new experience for me a new opportunity for me to evolve," she added.

Muchhal has crooned songs such as "Ik mulaqaat", "Pal pal dil ke paas", "Mundiyan" remake, "Kaun tujhe", "Dekha hazaro dafaa" and "Sanam teri kasam".

She calls working in Bollywood as a playback singer a dream job, saying: "I always wanted to be a Bollywood playback singer and a successful one and I decided this when I was six year old so I am already on my dream".

She says she seeks influence from melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

"My influence has always been Lataji ever since I was a kid and that has been constant. Even today when I go to a studio, when I get to sing a new song. I remember all the things I've learnt by listening to her songs. She has been my constant inspiration, and I have been greatly influenced by her," she said.

(Source: IANS) 

