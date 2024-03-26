Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks

MUMBAI: An Australian actress of Indian descent, Pallavi Sharda is recognized for her performance in the Academy Award nominated movie Lion which released in 2016. As a matter of fact, the actress is also a Bharathanatyam dancer. The actress has been a part of Hindi movies like Besharam, Hawaizaada and Begum Jaan.

Pallavi Sharda has also been a part an Australian movie titled Save Your Legs! Pallavi Sharda stapped into Hindi movie industry with Karan Johar’s 2010 Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name Is Khan. In March, 2010 the actress was crowned Miss India Australia in Sydney. In the same year, she starred in the comedic-drama film, Dus Tola where she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Also read - Hot Pics! Begum Jaan actress Pallavi Sharda is too hot to handle

While the actress comes from Australia, she has made a strong mark in India with her acting skills and her beautiful looks. The actress has fans however not just in India or Australia but worldwide as she has successfully spread her charm with her good looks, especially those beautiful eyes.

Pallavi Sharda has a strong presence on social media where she has a crazy fan following who are all in love with her killer hotness. When talking about her Instagram profile, she has a huge 432K followers. Fans of the actress love to see her profile to keep a check on the updates from her personal and professional lives.

The actress is loved and admired for her acting skills and her crazy hot looks. Now we are here with some of the hottest pictures of the actress that surely drool worthy. Check it out below:

As we can see, Pallavi Shahrda surely is one of the hottest and most beautiful actresses we have from the Hindi movie industry.

Also read - Pallavi Sharda: Definitely more possible to have a career in the West now

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.