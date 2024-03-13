Pan Indian Actresses Who Slayed In Their Glamorous Sarees

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 18:44
movie_image: 
Shriya Saran

MUMBAI : Sarees have always been a timeless symbol of elegance and grace, and these Bollywood actresses take it up a notch with their impeccable style and charm. From traditional to contemporary, they effortlessly rock the saree, making heads turn wherever they go. Let's take a look at some of the leading ladies who ace the saree look with finesse:

Shriya Saran -

Shriya stuns in a vibrant blue sheer saree with feather detailing on the border, paired with an embellished golden blouse. Her mesmerizing beauty shines through effortlessly.

Janhvi Kapoor -

Janhvi opts for a pastel blue saree with an edgy silhouette, giving it a modern-day chic twist. The intricate embroidered blue jewels and matching blouse add to her impeccable style.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu -

Samantha exudes traditional beauty in a ravishing red saree with golden detailing. Her classic look is a testament to her timeless charm and elegance.

Deepika Padukone - 

Deepika opts for a classic red saree, showcasing her ethereal beauty and desi girl charm. Her timeless elegance in the saree is truly unmatched.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - 

Kareena rocks a contemporary chic pink saree with her glam on point. The fashion diva pairs it with a matching choker and statement earrings, adding her signature style to the ensemble.


 

 

 

 

 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 18:44

