News

Panga pays tribute to women power

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Despite their achievements and global recognition, the future of sports star like Serena Williams, Sania Mirza and MC Mary Kom, is questioned the moment they become mothers. But to their credit, they have fought the psychological pressure and have come back to claim their place under the sun.

In its own way, according to director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a tribute to every such woman who has dared to dream and every such mother, who is pushing for a second chance.

On seeing this film, Ashwiny wants every woman to awaken the raider inside them, step over every limit and take the ultimate Panga to follow their dreams. The sports drama also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta among others.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga releases on January 24.

Tags > Serena Williams, Sania Mirza, MC Mary Kom, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Star Studios, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Jan 2020 07:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ki’s Mishti aka Rhea Sharma has honest confessions to make | Woh Pehli Baar
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ki’s Mishti aka Rhea... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Jan 2020 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya to again land in trouble | Vivek doesn’t like Vidya’s teaching methods
Vidya to again land in trouble | Vivek doesn’t... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days