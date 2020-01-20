Panga pays tribute to women power

MUMBAI: Despite their achievements and global recognition, the future of sports star like Serena Williams, Sania Mirza and MC Mary Kom, is questioned the moment they become mothers. But to their credit, they have fought the psychological pressure and have come back to claim their place under the sun.

In its own way, according to director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a tribute to every such woman who has dared to dream and every such mother, who is pushing for a second chance.

On seeing this film, Ashwiny wants every woman to awaken the raider inside them, step over every limit and take the ultimate Panga to follow their dreams. The sports drama also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta among others.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga releases on January 24.