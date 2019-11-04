Panipat: Vinita Joshi bags a role in the film

MUMBAI: Vinita Joshi is known for playing the lead role in Sony TV’s Mohi. Now, the actress will be seen in a much-awaited film. She has bagged a role in Panipat.

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and the Durrani Empire in 1761.

The latest actress to join the team is Vinita Joshi. She will be seen essaying the role of Shamsher Bahadur’s wife Mehram. Bahadur was the son of Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife, Mastani.

Also starring veteran actors Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles, the film is set to release on the 6 December 2019.