Pankaj Dheer: It's sad that we often get typecast

Actor Pankaj Dheer says that it often happens with the actors in the industry that they are typecast and asked to do similar kinds of roles.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Pankaj Dheer: It's sad that we often get typecast

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Dheer says that it often happens with the actors in the industry that they are typecast and asked to do similar kinds of roles.

Pankaj, who has also worked in Hindi cinema such as 'Sadak', 'Soldier' and 'Baadshah', finds it upsetting to get pigeonholed but is willing to do his job and give his everything to the character.

"It's sad that we often get typecast on doing a particular character and end up getting the same roles but as an actor I'm willing to do my job and give whatever my character demands," said the father of actor Nikitin Dheer.

The 62-year-old actor also spoke about his new show 'Ajooni', which also stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana.

"So, whether it's negative or positive, I'm happy to be working on a good script. And that's what 'Ajooni' offered me: a strong character and a good script."

Known for his portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat', Pankaj gives an insight into his character, which he tags has "dominating in nature".

"My role as Ravinder is very dominating in nature who thinks men are superior to women and does not support the idea of women being equal to men. He is also very moody, who lives his life on his own terms and this interested me to take up the role of Ravinder as his character stands out from others."

'Ajooni' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS

Pankaj Dheer Sadak Soldier Baadshah Ajooni BR Chopra Mahabharat Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 21:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Marathi web series 'Jakkal' to tell story of Pune serial murders
MUMBAI : Marathi web series 'Jakkal' is set to unravel the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders that took place in the Pune...
Aakash Dahiya on 'Delhi Crime 2' role: 'Every character I play won't please viewers'
MUMBAI: Actor Aakash Dahiya, who plays Devinder, a quintessential Indian male who doesn't understand the demands of his...
Pankaj Dheer: It's sad that we often get typecast
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Dheer says that it often happens with the actors in the industry that they are typecast and asked...
Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on why it's hard for regional stars to break into B-Town
MUMBAI: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who has worked in Marathi cinema, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Mumbai...
'The city is beautiful but it is also menacing', says 'Delhi Crime 2' director
MUMBAI: 'Yeh Dilli shehar hai madam ji, yahan maangke nahi milta, cheen ke leni padhti hai' -- is a line very special...
Sargun Mehta heaps praise on Akshay Kumar, says he gives free hand to explore, experiment
MUMBAI: Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the suspense thriller, Cuttputlli,...
Recent Stories
Pankaj Dheer: It's sad that we often get typecast
Pankaj Dheer: It's sad that we often get typecast
Latest Video