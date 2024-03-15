‘Param Sundari’ Kriti Sanon adds her trademark tadka to the 22nd Zee Cine Awards Presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena

MUMBAI : Set a reminder of your phones for 7:30 PM on 16th March as ZEE, India’s leading television, media and entertainment conglomerate, is bringing back the biggest celebration of the film fraternity – 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024.' The evening promises to be an enchanting fusion of glamour, talent, and the triumphs that define the Indian film industry.

One of the star highlights of the awards show was Bollywood's 'Param Sundari' Kriti Sanon’s captivating performance to a series of captivating dance numbers including 'Mungda Mungda,' 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' 'Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne,' 'Ram Chahe Leela,' and 'Thumkeshwari,' among others. Kriti dazzled in multiple outfits ranging from a shimmery silver saree to a vibrant skirt to a Maharashtrian navvaari and had the audience eating out of her hands with her infectious energy and graceful moves.

What’s more … Kriti also delighted everyone with her hosting prowess this year. Sharing the stage with heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, the duo entertained the crowd with their fun antics for a special segment of the evening.

Kriti Sanon said, “I was super excited to perform at Zee Cine Awards, it’s an act we’d planned with a lot of love for my fans. The energy of the incredible crowd was palpable and it only added to my performance. All the songs that I have performed to are my favourites, and I can’t wait for my fans to watch it, since it is for them that we work this hard.”

