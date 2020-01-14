Parineeti Chopra shares a throwback jamming video with Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra made her mark on bollywood with her amazing performance in the movies like ishaqzaade , Hasee toh Phasee, and recently in Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her next releases, ‘Saina Nehwal biopic’ and ‘The Girl on the Train’. She has been shooting for both films simultaneously. Even the first look of both her films created a lot of buzz in the town as they were amazing.

The actress who was seen in Meri Pyaari Buindu has shared a throwback video on her Instagram story and it also features her co star Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the video, both of them can be seen jamming together and it is just too sweet. Parineeti and Ayushmann can be heard singing ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’. Their jamming session is too cool and we wish they do another film together real soon.

Earlier today, Nick Jonas shared a post with his elder brother Kevin Jonas as the duo made a TikTok video. In the video, Nick and Kevin can be seen playing the lyrics of a song with sign language. He captioned it as, “Nailed it”. Parineeti took to his post and pulled his leg as she wrote, “Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence @nickjonas”