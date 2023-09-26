From Pathaan to Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films

Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The action genre is always one of the most loved genres in Pan India cinema and has always found a wide range of acceptance among audiences. While in past years, we have seen many action films come to the box office, 2023 is the most prominent year, where the biggest action films have proved their mettle and many of the biggest upcoming action films are set to make noise at the box office. 

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is one of the biggest action blockbusters that has been released this year. From the action to the stunts to the bike chase sequences, the international standards action sequences have left fans and audiences enthralled, and the film became the biggest blockbuster and has breached 500 crores at the Indian Box Office.

Jawan

Another action film by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, is making noise at the box office. The film, released on September 7, 2023, made history at the box office, and from the fans to the audiences, everyone is hailing Shah Rukh Khan in the mass avatar.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is the much-anticipated film coming out from Pooja Entertainment this year. The futuristic action film starring India's youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan is a big-budget actioner from the production house, helmed by Vikas Bahl, and the audiences are excited to watch the film to experience it on the big screens on October 20, 2023.

Tiger 3

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most eagerly anticipated action thrillers coming from Indian cinema. With the previous two parts of the franchise being successful ventures, the third part of the Spy Universe will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2023.

Salaar: Part 1 - CeaseFire

The list of the much-awaited action films concludes with Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Right from the teaser, the fans are excited to watch the action drama directed by Prashanth Neel, which will be released later this year.

