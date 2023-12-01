Pathaan vs Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh; which film's trailer did the audience like? View Poll Results

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Rajkumar Santoshi's Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh are going to clash at the box office during the same weekend. TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked the audience which trailer they liked; the trailer of Pathaan or Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. 
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. During the same weekend, on 26th January 2023, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is slated to hit the big screens. While the latter is a small film in front of Pathaan, we cannot ignore that now the audience is opting for content over stars. 

Yesterday, the trailer of Pathaan was released and it has been getting a mixed response. Netizens have especially marked that more than Shah Rukh Khan, John, and Deepika are there in the trailer. 

Today, the trailer of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was launched. The trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention and it is quite interesting. 

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked the audience which trailer they liked; the trailer of Pathaan or Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The results are out and the winner is Pathaan. 

Pathaan has received 69% votes and only 31% votes have gone to Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. Check out the results below...

Well, which film's trailer did you like, and which movie are you eagerly waiting for? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, the movie stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Tanisha Santoshi, and Anuj Saini. 

