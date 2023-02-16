Pathaan vs Tiger movie to Swara Bhasker getting married; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starring in a two-hero film about Pathaan vs Tiger to Swara Bhasker getting married to Fahad Ahmad, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...
MUMBAI:A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. You might have missed some important updates and news from the world of entertainment. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are trending entertainment news of the day...

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in Pathaan vs Tiger movie?

Moviegoers were super happy to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, and they are now eagerly waiting to watch them in Tiger 3. Meanwhile, reportedly, Aditya Chopra is planning a two-hero project in which he will be getting Salman and SRK together, and it will be Pathaan vs Tiger.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! After showing them as buddies, is it a good idea to make Pathaan vs Tiger film?

Swara Bhasker gets married to Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker surprised everyone today by announcing that she has got married to Fahad Ahmad who is a State President at Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha. While sharing the news, she posted on Instagram, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

 

 

Pushpa – The Rule starts trending on social media as Allu Arjun changes his Twitter DP

We must say that the fans of South stars are just amazing. Pushpa – The Rule has started trending on social media as Allu Arjun has just changed his Twitter DP. Now, that’s amazing!

Nora Fatehi is a part of Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express

Kumal Kemmu is all set to make his directorial debut with the film Madgaon Express, and recently the shooting of the film was wrapped up. Well, after the wrap, now the makers of the film have revealed that Nora is a part of the movie.

 

 

Deepika Padukone’s video of travelling in economy class goes viral

Pathaan star Deepika Padukone was recently spotted travelling in economy class in a flight, and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

 

 

Also Read:Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

