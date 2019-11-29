News

Pati Patni Aur Woh’s Mudassar Aziz takes a dig at Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm.

To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers released the trailer of the film recently. As the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the internet, netizens criticised the makers for talking about marital rape to create comedy. A lot of people bashed Kartik and makers for a monologue in the film that talks about sex and marital rape. Following this, the makers had to mute the word 'balatkar'. Now, director Mudassar Aziz shared his thoughts on the controversy and even took a dig at Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots.

In his interview with PTI, Aziz spoke about the double standards of people who had a problem with the word balatkar in his film while they were completely fine with the same term being used in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots 36 times. He started off by saying, "It was very unfortunate that the word 'balatkar' has had to be replaced. It is unfortunate because I maintain my stand that a 12-year-old needs to know what rape is. The act is wrong, but if you are not going to talk about it and if they aren't going to know what the term stands for, you're going to be a generation that's unaware. Don't stop the word, stop the act. By muting that word, you're not getting anything. What sort of double standard is it that in one film (3 Idiots) a person reads 'balatkar' 36 times from a letter and everyone was laughing."

past seven days