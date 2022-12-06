Pawan Kalyan: Nani has admirers in my house as well

MUMBAI:  Nani's 'Ante Sundaraniki' had a spectacular pre-release celebration in Hyderabad and it was a lavish occasion.

'Badri' actor Pawan Kalyan was present during the ceremony as the chief guest late on Thursday night.

Pawan Kalyan, who spoke on the occasion, said Nani has admirers even in his home, indicating that his movies are loved by the family audience.

"I hold Nani in high regard. He is a firm believer in the decisions he makes. He's also a talented actor. He has admirers in my home as well. My sister, in fact, was extremely excited to see one of his recent flicks in theatres," Pawan remarked.

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his best wishes to the entire team of 'Ante Sundaraniki', starring Nani and Nazriya in the lead roles. 


SOURCE :IANS

