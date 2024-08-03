Payal Ghosh reacts to Zeenat Aman's statement involving her biopic, the actress talks about her love and respect for the 'living legend's

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh is someone who truly puts in her blood, sweat and efforts quite rigorously into anything that she does and no wonder, she's a successful actress in an industry today that's known for cut-throat competition. Over the years, Payal Ghosh has proven her mettle on many occasions both in South regional cinema as well as Hindi projects and now, expectations are super high from the 'milky white beauty' from Bengal when it comes to delivering a power-packed performance in her next. To talk a bit about her next readers, Payal Ghosh will be seen essaying a character inspired from 'living legend' & 'yesteryear' actress Zeenat Aman in Rajeev Chaudhari's upcoming movie. Ever since the announcement of Payal Ghosh's upcoming movie went viral, people have been going gaga all over it. Even the legend herself aka Zeenat Aman ji reacted to the update. In a positive way, the actress spoke about the possibility of things going haywire in case she's not involved in her biopic. Well, finally, reacting to all the buzz, actress Payal Ghosh, the lead actress of the movie has come up with an official statement alongside an Instagram post that talks about her love and respect for Zeenat. 

In her Instagram post, Payal talked about being offered a role which is inspired by Zeenat Aman and that she will be giving her 100% to the character to do complete justice to it. She also spoke highly about Zeenat being a living legend and that she's super excited for her own version of 'Dum Maaro Dum'. On being asked more about the same, Payal Ghosh said and we quote,

"Well, getting to play a character which is inspired by Zeenat Aman ji is an honour for any actress and I feel lucky to be the chosen one. She is our senior and her work has been inspirational on ways beyond imagination and hence, as an actress, it is my utmost responsibility to do justice to her character. The idea and intent is to pay my respect to her through my performance and I genuinely hope that she too will be proud of the work once it's out."

Well, kudos to Payal for showing the right spirit and giving all her love, respect and admiration to this magnanimous star who deserves all the attention. Here's wishing Payal all the very best for this project as well as everything that she does going forward. Stay tuned for more updates.

