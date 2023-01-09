Pearl V Puri charms Jaipur and how! The actor gets mobbed by fans as he promotes his upcoming banger Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI: Actor Pearl V Puri has once again captured the hearts of his fans, this time during the promotions of his upcoming movie "Yaariyan 2" in Jaipur. The city witnessed a frenzy of excitement as Pearl was mobbed by enthusiastic fans during his visit. The actor, known for his charming looks and versatile acting skills, proved yet again why he holds a special place in the hearts of many.

The promotional event was a testament to Pearl's immense popularity, drawing in crowds from all corners of the city. Fans of all ages thronged to catch a glimpse of the star, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Pearl graciously interacted with his fans, posing for selfies and signing autographs, leaving everyone in awe of his down-to-earth nature.

"Yaariyan 2" has been generating buzz for its engaging storyline and Pearl's promising performance. As the excitement builds, his fans are showing unwavering support, further boosting the movie's anticipation.

Pearl's connection with his fans runs deep, evident from his active presence on social media where he frequently engages with them. This genuine bond has played a crucial role in his enduring popularity.

In an era where actors often keep a safe distance from their admirers, Pearl's willingness to embrace his fans has set him apart. The events in Jaipur are just another chapter in his journey of winning hearts, not just through his acting prowess, but also through his humility and genuine appreciation for those who admire his work. As "Yaariyan 2" gears up for its release, Pearl V Puri's star power continues to shine brighter than ever.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru the film features Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Yash Dasgupta, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles as it is slated to release on 20th October.