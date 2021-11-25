People’s Perspective: No more Karan-Arjun, Ram-Lakhan For Bollywood anymore!

MUMBAI : The Early eras of Bollywood, especially the 80s-90s were dominated by multi-starrer films, they gave you the biggest cinematic experiences. The joy of watching Leading movie stars in feature-length films and bringing to the screen larger-than-life stories was a different thrill. With the passage of the 80s or 90s movies gone, so has the creation of movies with multiple star casts, no leading roles, just the leading stories.

The list of names for these blockbuster movies are is too long and too wonderful but some that instantly pop into your head are ‘Karan-Arjun’, ‘Ishq’, ‘ Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and so many more.

ALSO READ: Audiences have missed watching Megastars on screen together, watching their chemistry, their comradery. One might argue that Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ is a Multi-starrer film but if you have watched Sooryavanshi you’ll realize that it is just an extended Cameo and keeping aside how wonderful or Successful Ranveer is, the Stature Of Akshay Kumar is different, and So is Ajay Devgan’s who did attempt with ‘Tanhaji’ to give one the feeling that maybe Multi-starters are making a comeback. We got the Same feeling when Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee le Zara’ was announced starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, the audiences have been waiting to get a good movie with the Leading Ladies and the overwhelmingly positive reaction of the people should be enough to give the stars and filmmakers of Bollywood Movies how much do audiences crave a multi-starrer film, not just ensembles because there is a very vast difference between an ensemble and a multi starrer film.

People have always drawn comparisons between Hollywood and Bollywood but the era of Multi-starters might have set in sail in Bollywood but not in Hollywood and nothing excites people more than watching the Likes Of Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Leonardo Dicaprio in the same movie.

We went to the Fans Of cinema to ask their opinion, here’s what they had to say:

Sakshi Sawant says,” I used to watch ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ , ‘Ishq’ and these movies made me so happy, to see these big stars working together, nowadays we only have cameos and appearances, I miss that”.

“ You won’t see a film with Ranveer and Ranbir and Vicky now! And even with Shahrukh, Salman or Aamir, or Akshay in one movie now! I don’t know why but they don’t realize that these movies are cinema gold, we love them, a good cast, and a good story that’s what we diehard Bollywood want, that’s it” writes Vibhor Awasthi.

Sneha Kher said, “ I really want to see a ‘Sholay’ like casting in a movie, and even though Karan Johar was going to do that with ‘Takht’, it didn’t happen, but I do wish it happens”

We can just wish to see the Three Khan’s together once in a Feature film? At least we can hope right!

