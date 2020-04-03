Perfect inspo to workout at home? Sanjay Dutt has a strong message to stay home and healthy. Check video!

MUMBAI: Superstar Sanjay Dutt took to his social media and shared a video, giving a strong message on how exercising must be a part of everyone’s routine even when we are at home and leading the quarantine life. He shares, “Staying fit is very important especially during this time.

So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe”. The timeless actor is making sure he spends his time indoors with his family. He also, observed Janata curfew in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and urged everyone to do the same by staying indoors.