In Pics: Bollywood Celebs gather at Khamosh Special Screening to celebrate 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 09:20
movie_image: 
Vidhu

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs gathered today to celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 45 glorious years in the industry. Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox recently announced a special film festival to screen nine of his films in cinemas across the country to celebrate his cinema. Today marked the opening day with a special screening of his classic ‘Khamosh’ 

The festival witnessed a star-studded turnout, with luminaries from the film industry gracing the event. Attendees included iconic actors like Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff, Raju Hirani, Soni Razdan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and the lead of '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey. 

Now Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing for 12th Fail which is based on a true story and draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures and Restart.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

KHAMOSH Vidhu Vinod Chopra Massey Jackie Shroff Kamal Hassan Soni Razdan Neil Nitin Mukesh 12th Fail Vikrant Massey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 09:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Exciting! Savi and Ishaan get locked in the hostel room
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Ishaan and Savi spend some fun and quality time together
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
In Pics: Bollywood Celebs gather at Khamosh Special Screening to celebrate 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs gathered today to celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 45 glorious years in the industry. Film...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Yashwant Rao and Surekha’s world gets shaken after Ishaan’s behaviour towards them
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Imlie: Revealed! The real reason of Agastya marrying Imlie exposed
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Recent Stories
Vidhu
In Pics: Bollywood Celebs gather at Khamosh Special Screening to celebrate 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj submitted for Oscars
Mission Raniganj
Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Gaurav Prateek shares his story about how he got the part of Diwakar in the movie, read to know more
Juhi
Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3
Love Is Blind season
Woah! Did someone get married at Love Is Blind season 5? Take a look
BRITNEY SPEARS
Woah! Britney Spears spotted having a night out with Maluma and J Balvin in NYC
CARDI
Woah! Cardi B gifted designed bags worth $500k by Offset on her 31st birthday