In Pics: Bollywood Celebs gather at Khamosh Special Screening to celebrate 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs gathered today to celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 45 glorious years in the industry. Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox recently announced a special film festival to screen nine of his films in cinemas across the country to celebrate his cinema. Today marked the opening day with a special screening of his classic ‘Khamosh’

The festival witnessed a star-studded turnout, with luminaries from the film industry gracing the event. Attendees included iconic actors like Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff, Raju Hirani, Soni Razdan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and the lead of '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey.

Now Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing for 12th Fail which is based on a true story and draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures and Restart.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.