From playing 'Krishna' for Aparna Sen to portraying Udham Singh: Roles we missed Irrfan in

MUMBAI: From Hindu mythological character Lord Krishna, to a proposal to portray the lead in the upcoming Hindi movie Udham Singh, film makers from Bengal had considered Irrfan Khan for a number of meaty roles which failed to materialise due to his sickness or other unforeseen developments.

Doffing their hats to the genius who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning, the auteurs are now left ruing the missed chances to realise their dream of working with him.

Celebrated director Aparna Sen, who described Khan as an actor of rare talent in the world of films, said she had sent two proposals to him to play vital characters in her movies.

"I wanted so much to work with him. We had held discussions twice. I wanted to cast him in the role of Krishna. But due to various reasons the film did not materialise," said Sen, winner of 18 international and national film awards.

Sen said some time back she had also contacted him to play a part in a freshly conceived movie project.

"But he sent a communication that he was in no position to do the film as he would have to undergo a brain surgery," said a crestfallen Sen, known for churning out much-acclaimed movies like 36 Chowringhee Lane, Paroma, Sati, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and The Japanese Wife.

Sen recalled the out-of-the-world silent reactions Khan gave in "Lunch Box".

"I am remembering his face, his acting in Maqbool, It's a huge loss".

Another venerated director Gautam Ghose lamented that he had offered to cast Khan in the main role in a movie based on a story by the late writer-painter Kamal Kumar Majumdar.

"The film never took place, as the producer passed away. He was so happy after I chose him. But my dream to work with him remained unrealised," said Ghose, who described Khan as a "great actor" and a "sensitive person".

Ghose said Khan had created a new acting genre which brought him laurels not only in India, but also internationally.

Shoojit Sircar, who had directed Khan in the 2015 Hindi comedy drama "Piku", initially roped in Khan for the title role in his upcoming biopic Udham Singh. But he had to opt for Vicky Kaushal due to Khan's indisposition.

On Wednesday, Sircar paid a glowing tribute to Khan.

"My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," he posted on Twitter.