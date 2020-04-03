News

PM Modi requests citizens to light candles, torches on 5 April at 9 PM to defeat Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested citizens to light candles, torches on 5 April at 9 PM to defeat Coronavirus.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 10:38 AM

MUMBAI: The deadly Coronavirus has left everyone worried. Many people have died and many are spending their time in hospitals. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis. 

Owing to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown in the country. He had urged citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Everyone has been taking precautions and at the same time keep up with the lockdown given the current scenario in India. Yesterday, PM Modi tweeted that he will be sharing a video message today, at 9 am in the morning. 

Well, the video is out and in the video, PM Modi has requested every citizen of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on 5th April (Sunday) at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and light a candle, lamp  or mobile's flashlight to mark our fight against Coronavirus. He also urged everyone to not gather on the roads and to maintain social distancing and do this at home only. Modi further said that the way everyone paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19 on 22 March has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata Curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time. 

Take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video here:

Tags Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lockdown Janata Curfew COVID-19 TellyChakkar

