From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370

Yami

MUMBAI: Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, has created waves across the nation with its compelling narrative on the contentious issue. Through Yami Gautam's stellar performance, the movie offers an exploration of the political and social issues of the abrogation of Article 370, making people praise her. nationwide.
Let's take a look at the dignitaries who praised Yami Gautam for her outstanding performance in Article 370.

Narendra Modi: In the Sangrareddy rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his political party has revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and that people are showing interest in such issues. Yami Gautam's stellar performance in the film has given them a special status nationwide. The Prime Minister has praised the film two times.

Manik Saha, the Tripura Chief Minister, attended ths special screening for Yami Gautam's Article 370 in the state. Manik Saha, one of the cabinet colleagues, watched the film, giving it great support for the movie's utmost success.

Rajnath Singh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed the cinematic experience with his family. He stated that the film addresses the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in an effective manner.
Along with the complexities, the movie also has a solution, expressing all the love and praise for Yami Gautam.

Moreover, with her last releases, be it A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, OMG2, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and many more, she gave some phenomenal performances, and in Article 370, she played a prominent role that was appreciated by the critics and the audience. 

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in Dhoom Dham

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 19:50

