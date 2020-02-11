Pooja Hedge in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

MUMBAI: Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been the talk of the town ever since the project was announced.

Salman’s last movie Dabanng 3 was a decent performer at the box office, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next release of Bhai as this would be an Eid release and the expectation is high.

The film will star him opposite Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde for the first time.

As per sources, the producer of the film said that having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, they felt she was a perfect fit for this film.

She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.

His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played similar roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence, the makers found her apt for the role.

There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot.

The film will reportedly go on floors in October this year and will be high on action and humour.

However, Salman will be seen putting up a fight not against personal vendetta but against a bigger cause, as per the report.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be written and produced by Nadiadwala, and Farhad Samji will direct the film.