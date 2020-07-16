Pooja Hegde clocks in 11 millions followers; check out her unique way of sharing THIS news

MUMBAI: The beauty from the south industry, Pooja Hegde, defines beauty and looks with her every new movie and leaves an amazing mark in the minds of the audiences.

Ever since her debut in Bollywood with Greek god Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro, the actress showed her potential to the Bollywood industry, and she has been the talk of the town since then. Later, she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4, and she was loved for her performance in this film, too.

In addition, the actress never fails to impress her fans and followers with her posts on social media. Her posts speak a lot when it comes to stunning looks.

And now, Pooja has achieved yet another milestone on social media. Well, the Mohenjo Daro actress has clocked in 11 million followers. The diva, who is known for her love for yoga, has shared this information in a unique way.

Here is the post:

Well, the actress inspires a lot of fans and followers all over the world with her fitness and yoga posts. And this post coming from the actress shows her love for fitness yet again.

On the work front, Pooja has several projects in her kitty including Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali, Most Eligible Bachelor, and Radhe Shyam.

