Popular director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is in love with Nishtha Sharma’s first OG song ‘Hans Ke Milna’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 19:39
movie_image: 
Nishtha

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The upcoming weekend episode will see an entertainment extravaganza as the star cast of 12th Fail- Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar along with the film director & producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and music composer Shantanu Moitra will be seen gracing the special episode!
 
What’s more, this Sunday, October 22nd, the audience will be treated to a soulful performance by contestant Nishtha Sharma. She has been granted the opportunity to fulfill her dreams by performing her first OG single, ‘Hans Ke Milna,’ a remarkable composition by the renowned composer Amzad Nadeem. In fact, Vidhu Vinod Chopra gave her the first clapboard click before she performed on the stage, and indeed she gave an admirable performance which was loved by all the judges and the special guests. 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "Nishtha, your rendition of the song was truly exceptional. I thoroughly enjoyed it. In fact, in today's day and age, it's a rarity to come across such soulful tunes. Fantastic job!"
 
Neeti Mohan also said, "Your performance today was truly Nishtha at her best, a melodious and sweet song that feels like it was made just for you. Congratulations on your first OG song; I hope it's embraced and loved by all."
 
While Nishtha Sharma’s heartfelt performance is loved by everyone, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will become the next OG performer of the week!
 
To witness this special episode, tune into Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma, this Saturday and Sunday, at 9 p.m. only on Zee TV!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Nishtha Sharma Hans Ke Milna Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Himesh Reshammiya Neeti Mohan Anu Malik Aditya Narayan 12th Fail Vikrant Massey Medha Shankar TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 19:39

Latest Video
