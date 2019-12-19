Poster of Vikrant and Tapsee starrer Haseena Dilruba out!

MUMBAI: The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's first film together, Haseen Dilruba, have just dropped the first poster of the film. Directed by Vinil Mathew, who directed Karan Johar's Hasee Toh Phasee, Haseen Dilruba's first poster looks fascinating and intense.

Taapsee shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, 'I maybe bad but I'm perfectly good at it. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!'

Tapsee’s last movie Saand ki Aankh was a super hit and was loved by the critics and the audience. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee played Chandro and Prakashi, who live with their husbands and assorted children and grandchildren in a home lorded over by the family patriarch, their overbearing, controlling brother-in-law Ratan Singh (Prakash Jha).

Have a look at the poster.