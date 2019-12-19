News

Poster of Vikrant and Tapsee starrer Haseena Dilruba out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's first film together, Haseen Dilruba, have just dropped the first poster of the film. Directed by Vinil Mathew, who directed Karan Johar's Hasee Toh Phasee, Haseen Dilruba's first poster looks fascinating and intense.

Taapsee shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, 'I maybe bad but I'm perfectly good at it. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!'

Tapsee’s last movie Saand ki Aankh was a super hit and was loved by the critics and the audience. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee played Chandro and Prakashi, who live with their husbands and assorted children and grandchildren in a home lorded over by the family patriarch, their overbearing, controlling brother-in-law Ratan Singh (Prakash Jha).

Have a look at the poster.

Tags > Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Haseena Dilruba out, Haseen Dilruba, Vinil Mathew, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakashi, Ratan Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
19 Dec 2019 06:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shweta Tiwari & Akshay Oberoi 'Spill' eachother's witty secrets
Shweta Tiwari & Akshay Oberoi 'Spill... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
19 Dec 2019 05:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abeer and Kunal have a heartfelt conversation about Mishti, and more
Abeer and Kunal have a heartfelt conversation... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Joker
Joker
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days