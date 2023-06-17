Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

Prabhas mania gripped fans in the Telugu states as his much-awaited movie 'Adipurush' hit the screens on Friday to a mixed reaction.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 12:28
MUMBAI: Prabhas mania gripped fans in the Telugu states as his much-awaited movie 'Adipurush' hit the screens on Friday to a mixed reaction.

Theatres in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh saw wild celebrations by the actor's fans. The boisterous film buffs were seen dancing and raising slogans outside the theatres just before the screening of 'Adipurush' started in the morning.

Carrying posters of Prabhas, the fans danced in gay abandon. There was huge excitement among the fans. At some theatres, fan created fuss and behaved in a bizarre manner.

At a theatre in Ramachandrapuram near Hyderabad, fans turned violent due to delay in the film's screening. Angry youngsters broke glass panes to vent anger. Police has filed a case against the youth who indulged in vandalism.

At Imax theatre in Hyderabad, the actor's fans beat up a youth for saying that he did not like the movie. The youth, who was talking to a television channels, was interrupted by the actor's fans, picked up an argument with him and started raining blows on him.

In another incident at Bramaramba theatre, the actor's fans thrashed a man when he sat in the seat kept vacant for Lord Hanuman. The man, who was in an inebriated condition, was later let off. Believing that Hanuman will come to watch the movie, a chair is being kept vacant in every theatre.

In another incident, the visuals of a young fan breaking a beer bottle and cutting his hand with a piece of glass in front of a movie poster also went viral.

At Sudershan theatre in Hyderabad, fans garlanded a huge cutout of Prabhas. One of the fans was carrying a poster of the actor with 'Maa Devudu' (our God) written on it.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

The film was released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

SOURCE: IANS

