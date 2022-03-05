Prabhu Deva, Thaman team up for Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan

Godfather', the highly anticipated film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Mohan Raja is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 12:22
movie_image: 
Prabhu Deva, Thaman team up for Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan

MUMBAI: 'Godfather', the highly anticipated film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Mohan Raja is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

It will also feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role. Not only that, but the team had planned a sizzling song for Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Prabhu Deva will choreograph this special dance number, and S. Thaman will compose the music.

Musician Thaman, who took to his social media handles earlier, made an announcement regarding the same. The excited composer also shared a picture of himself with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Raja, and others.

"Yayyyy!! THIS IS NEWS. Prabhu Deva Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT ATHE Screens For Sure", Thaman's post reads.

'Godfather', the original remake of Malayalam's superhit movie 'Lucifer', is nearing the end of its production. Nayanthara will have a significant role, and Puri Jagannadh will appear in a cameo. Satya Dev also has a full-length role in the film.

SOURCE: IANS

Prabhu Deva Thaman Chiranjeevi Salman Khan Konidela Production Company Super Good Films Mohan Raja Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 12:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! This is how Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 18th birthday with her industry friends; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is one of the most...
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at Wikipedia for editing the description of his film 'The Kashmir Files'. The Wiki...
After Amritsar, it's Vizag now for 'RC15' shoot for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Ram Charan, the Telugu actor who astonished audiences across the country with his performance as Rama Raju in...
Sanjay Gagnani slapped by Shraddha Arya on sets of 'Kundali Bhagya'!
MUMBAI:  Actor Sanjay Gagnani is playing a villain in the TV show 'Kundali Bhagya'. Recently, Sanjay a.k.a. Prithvi...
'Panchayat' Season 2 to drop on OTT on May 20
MUMBAI: The comedy drama webseries 'Panchayat', which stars a powerful line-up of Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and...
OMG! As The Kapil Sharma Show host teases AR Rahman about his picture with Will Smith, the musician responds; deets inside
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy TV series. The makers leave no stone unturned to...
Recent Stories
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
Latest Video