Prachi Desai was called a 'hypocrite' by netizens as her tweet calling Ajay Devgan backfires.

MUMBAI : On 8-year completion of the comedy riot 'Bol Bachchan' release, Ajay Devgn had posted on social media to celebrate the same tagging Abhishek Bachchan and Rohit Shetty only. While the 2012 release also featured an ensemble cast of Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora, Archana Puran Singh, and Jeetu Verma, they were not mentioned by Ajay Devgn in his #8YearsOFBolBachchan Tweet. Prachi Desai, who was the leading actress of Bol Bachchan, had then apparently re-tweeted Ajay Devgan and called him out for not tagging the rest of the cast.

Prachi had Tweeted, “Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan” However, seems like what followed is surprising for all of us. Netizens have now dug up Prachi’s 2014 Tweet and have been calling her Hypocrite. In 2014, Prachi had tweeted tagging only Abhishek Bachchan according to reports from Spotboye.

Reportedly, her 2014 tweet read, “#part 2} By the way, Bol Bachchan released today 2yrs ago.. #Coincidence #Fun #Memories @juniorbachchan” As, netizens not only got their hands on this dated tweet of hers but are also called the actress for trying to gain attention to post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. A Tweet read, “@ItsPrachiDesaiis Now trying to get attention as everyone is getting after SSR death.. But she forgot what she did back then. Shameless Hypocrite.. HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI”

While another said, “Why Opportunist actress @ItsPrachiDesai was Silent When all Lead artists of the film Ek Villain did not tag her. HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI” An Ajay Devgn fan wrote, “HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI apologises to @ajaydevgn sir for her blunder mistake after mass trend by all of us Indians. @ItsPrachiDesai”.

