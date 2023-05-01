Prashant Narayanan says, “I do things where I feel that if I am there in a particular project it will make a difference” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Prashant Narayanan is a popular name in Bollywood and OTT. He grabbed everyone’s attention with his role as the antagonist in Murder 2, and after that he has been a part of many interesting films, and in the past few years, he has also been doing some good work on OTT. The actor was recently seen in the web series Kathmandu Connection season 2.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Prashant and spoke to him about feeling pressure while selecting a project, upcoming movies, and more…

You left a strong mark with your performance in Murder 2, and since then whenever a script comes to you is there any pressure to live up to the expectations of the audience?

No, not at all! In fact, that is the one thing that makes me do something better from whatever I had done last time. How many actors have the privilege that the audience looks forward to something new you might be showing? Very few actors actually have the capacity to do different things all the time. 95% of actors have been doing the same thing for a long time. I am happy for them ke unka ghar chal raha hai, but there are some people who want to make a difference who would like to do different things and I am one of them. I feel no pressure about the audience looking forward to me because I think that is the thing that kind of keeps me on.

After Murder 2 you have worked in many films, but do you feel that you haven’t actually got a role that would leave a strong mark like that?

No, I never think like that. I have done much better work before Murder 2 also and after that film as well. Every film has its destiny and it reaches wherever it has to reach. It is up to me if I say yes or no to a part; I am not pressured into doing anything which is out of some business strategy of some other people. I am not into all these business things. I do things where I feel that if I am there in a particular project it will make a difference. So, there are so many things which I say no to. The idea is to do something memorable.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects…

I am shooting for a Kannada movie called Ghost. It stars Shiva Rajkumar who is a star there. He is the protagonist and I am the antagonist in it. Then there’s a Tamil film of mine which is going to be released, and there are a couple of Hindi films which I am talking to people about. Right now, they are at the talking stage so there’s no point in talking about it.

