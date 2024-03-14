Pratik Gandhi's instant affair with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’; said YES to Do aur Do Pyaar in 48 hours

Pratik Gandhi

MUMBAI : Prepare to witness an absolutely new avatar of powerhouse actor Pratik Gandhi, the dynamic star who mesmerized audiences with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in ‘Scam 1992.’ This time he takes a charming detour into the realm of fun and romance for the first time in his latest venture, Do Aur Do Pyaar. In this eagerly anticipated film, Pratik shares the screen for the first time with Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, marking a significant milestone in his career trajectory.

In a charming twist of fate, Pratik Gandhi's commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight, as he embraced the script within 48 hours of reading it. This delightful anecdote showcases the actor's instant connection with the film's narrative, promising an authentic and heartfelt portrayal on screen.

"I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil, and Ileana, all amazing actors. After 'Scam 1992,' I was inundated with dramas and biopics, and so I was looking to do something light, fun, and different. We are almost romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and said yes almost immediately," shares Pratik Gandhi.

Do Aur Do Pyaar, promises to enchant audiences with its contemporary take on love, set against the backdrop of modern-day life. Applause Entertainment presents an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film. Do Aur Do Pyaar hits cinemas on April 19, 2024.


 

Pratik Gandhi do aur do pyaar Vidya Balan Ileana D'Cruz Sendhil Ramamurthy Shirsha Guha Thakurta TellyChakkar
