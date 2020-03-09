News

Preity Zinta nostalgic as 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' turns 19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Preity Zinta turned nostalgic on Monday morning while reminiscing about her 2001 release, "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke". In the Abbas-Mustan directorial, Preity starred alongside Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video clip of the film's title song "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" where she features alongside Salman Khan and wrote: "'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' was so much fun! I loved working with #AbbasMustan, @beingsalmankhan, #RaniMukerji, #AmrishPuri & the entire cast n crew. My craziest role!!!!! All the research I did, how nervous I was. It was such a fun experience. Thank you #Abbasmustan, Salman, Rani & everyone that worked there for an emotionally charged & madly fun ride. #anniversary #ting #chorichorichupkechupke."

The film hit the theatres on March 9, 2001, and turns 19 today.

"Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" was one of the biggest hits of its times and did a huge business at the box office. However, the film also landed into controversy for dealing with the subject of surrgogacy, which was mostly not touched by Bollywood filmmakers before this.

Commenting on Preity's post, a fan wrote: "My favourite and watching this crying all the time."

Another fan wrote: "This is love! It is my childhood movie."

In the film, Preity essayed the role of Madhu, a sex worker who gave birth to Raj Malhotra (Salman Khan's) child via surrogacy. The actress faced criticism and controversy from a section of the audience for playing the character.

Reminding her of that, a user wrote: "It also led to a controversy which you fought well."

Apart from "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" the trio of Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji has appeared in another movie, "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega" which relea

SOURCE:  IANS

Tags Bollywood Preity Zinta Chori Chori Chupke Chupke Abbas-Mustan Salman Khan Rani Mukerji TellyChakkar

