Presenting the Punjabi ball of fire Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal in 83

MUMBAI: The back to back poster releases of 83 are creating all the buzzworthy hype and here comes the latest poster of Harry Sandhu as Madan Lal.

Recently, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny.

The makers took to their social media and shared Punjab’s ball of fire who’s left everyone startled with his ballebaazi & gendbaazi! Presenting the next devil, #MadanLal!

#ThisIs83

https://mobile.twitter.com/NGEMovies/status/1218405728530157568?s=19

Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and marked the latest poster , PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting

@HARRDYSANDHU

as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! #ThisIs83

https://twitter.com/RanveerOfficial/status/1218405414028529664

Madan Lal is known for his jawdropping bowling skills and certainly you cannot miss that.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment

The film has already garnered alot of attention with the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj Pose. Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie

The movie is all slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020